With the advent and expansion of the internet, many people assume that the vocation of travel agent is obsolete. They are mistaken, however; if anything, easy access to so many fantastic vacation packages and deals has made travel agents more needed than ever. There’s also the fact that, despite the fact that you can now Google the most exciting travel destinations or find ways to save on airfare by browsing the internet, there’s still a lot of knowledge and access that only a travel agent can have.

10 Ways a Travel Agent Can Save You a Headache Gallery

Since travel is their entire career, a travel agent is a valuable source of information, such as knowledge of the best destinations for vegans or which clichéd travel experiences are actually worth your time and money. While there are many tricks to saving time and money while traveling, chances are your travel agent has already mastered them and then some. Save yourself a headache and hire a travel agent who can help you in at least these 10 ways.