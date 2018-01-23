Valentine's Dinner at Ristorante Rinuccini

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a perfect opportunity to show your special someone how much they mean to you. Ristorante Rinuccini, in Kilkenny is the ideal place to celebrate the most romantic of nights. They have created a special menu for you and your loved one to enjoy on February 14th.

Located in the heart of historic Kilkenny city, Ristorante Rinuccini has been delighting both locals and visitors to the city with their take on authentic Italian cuisine. A family run business with Antonio and Marion Cavaliere at the helm, this restaurant brings their love of both family and food together to give diners an unforgettable taste of Italian food and culture. Antonio, both proprietor and Head Chef, continually devises a creative menu of Italian favourites while using top quality local and Irish food. Sourcing quality produce is of upmost importance to this family restaurant, which they attribute to their raging success to date.

Rinuccini's face one of their busiest nights as Valentine's Day approaches. The setting and ambiance of this restaurant, lends itself to the most romantic of settings. Dine with your loved one over a romantic candlelight setting as soft tones of Italian music play in the background. Sip on some conscientously sourced Italian wines while you peruse the menu. The special Valentine's menu features a variety of dishes that will entice and delight you. Start off with the Cozze Messinese, a dish of fresh Wexford Mussels, tossed on a pan of garlic, white wine, chopped tomato and a hint of fresh chilli. For beef lovers the main course of Canelloni dello Chef, features Homemade Free Range egg fresh pasta, stuffed with red wine braised Irish Beef Fillet & Ricotta, oven baked in a fresh tomato sauce. Mmm sounds divine! No romantic meal would be complete without a little something sweet to finish things on. Choose from a delightful range of desserts including the, Torta al Cioccolato Salato, a salted caramel chocolate tarte with home-made honey and biscuit ice cream. Diners can also choose the Formaggio Rinuccini, which includes a Selection of Italian Cheeses, home-made oat biscuits, pear & balsamic chutney.

You can view a sample of the Valentine's Menu here.

Enjoy the Valentine's menu at Ristorante Rinuccini for €45.00 per person.

Would love to learn more about this much loved Italian Restaurant? Check out their Good Food Ireland profile page here.