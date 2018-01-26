Valentine's Dinner at Airfield Estate

Bask in the beauty of Airfield Estate, Dublin, while dining on a sumptuous meal in Overends Restaurant this Valentine's Day, with a few romantic surprises thrown in to round the night off...

Relax in the surroundings of the Overends Family Home at Airfield Estate, serenaded by the music of a bygone era this Valentines Day, sip rose pink prosecco and enjoy a selection of homemade Hors D’Oeuvres expertly prepared by the Overends Restaurant team. Be enthralled by a reading of romantic love letters written by Trevor Overends and his wife Lily.

Relive the romance as you stroll through our candlelit walled garden silhouetted against the backdrop of the Dublin Mountains. Enjoy a scrumptious meal by indulging yourself with a four course dinner prepared with farm fresh food from the estate served in Overends Restaurant at the magical, Airfield Estate.

Take a look at the full Valentine's Day Menu here.

Time: Arrival 6:30pm, Dinner 7:30pm

Price: €54 / Airfield Estate Members Price: €48.60

