Valentines Celebrations at Hayfield Manor

Receive a royal welcome from the staff at Hayfield Manor, Cork where you and your other half will enjoy the luxury and decadence of this five star hotel on Valentine's Day.

Your Valentine’s break begins at Hayfield Manor when the attentive staff royally welcome you both and escort you to your luxurious bedroom. With a choice of either one or two night stay packages you can enjoy accommodation, breakfast daily and romantic dinner for two in Orchids, Hayfield’s signature restaurant or Perrotts Garden Bistro on one evening. Retire to the comfort of your luxurious room and awake refreshed ready to enjoy a glorious breakfast before departure. Cork is a great city to explore during your break and for those preferring to cuddle up and stay indoors, you can enjoy exclusive access to The Beautique Spa with indoor swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, gym and a full range of Elemis Spa Treatments if you wish to enhance your experience.

A one night Valentine escape with breakfast, dinner and romantic turndown which includes Champagne, chocolate dipped strawberries, rose petals on your bed, classical music playing and an Elemis Spa candle is available from €199.00 per person sharing and two night stay with breakfast each morning, dinner on one evening of your choice plus a romantic Valentine’s Champagne Afternoon Tea for two on an afternoon of your choice is from € 290 per person sharing.

To book your romantic stay with Hayfield Manor, contact the hotel directly or book on their website which can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.