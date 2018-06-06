Upcoming Wining & Dining Experience at Ballymaloe House

Fine Dining and Expert Wine pairing awaits for food and wine lovers alike as Ballymaloe House, Co. Cork hosts their Tour de France Biodynamic Fine Wine Dining Experience on Wednesday July 4th.

Ballymaloe House is synonymous with creating some great tasting food in a conscientious and sustainable way and love any opportunity to spread this love of food with their visitors through their numerous dining experiences that take place throughout the year. Their latest and not to be missed experience includes an introduction to Biodynamic wine Domaines.

Guest winemakers will dine with you in the beautiful setting of the famous Yeats Room at Ballymaloe House, and they will share their history, vision and the complexity of these wines themselves.

The evening will commence with a Domaine Leflaive aperitif, giving diners the opportunity to enjoy two wines from this exemplary historic Burgundy Domaine. Christian Jacques, husband of the late Anne-Claude Leflaive, will talk about the character and history of these most storied white wines.

Christian now manages his own exceptional biodynamic Domaine Clau de Nell, and these wines along with his close friend Mark Walford’s Domaine Le Soula wines will be carefully paired in an especially curated seasonal 4-course Ballymaloe House menu. Over the course of the meal, Christian and Mark will introduce and discuss each wine from these highly respected and delicious Domaines.

To book, contact Ballymaloe House directly. Their details can be found on their Good Food Ireland page here. The price for the evening is €120 per person. Limited availability – 25 people max - payment must be taken in advance to secure your booking please.