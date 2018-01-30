The Bushmills Inn Hotel, Co. Antrim located close to The Giant's Causeway, are excited about welcoming loved up couples this Valentine's Day. From overnight stays with those special romantic additions and intimate meals to a classic romantic movie, you'll be wowed by this Valentine's Day offering...

Turn Moments into Memories at The Bushmills Inn……

Romance is all about curling up in front of one of Bushmills Inn's roaring peat fires and spoiling the one you love with a bottle of perfectly chilled Prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries on arrival. Relax and enjoy the ambience of the Gas Lit Bar, then feast on the new flavours of the season in their award winning restaurant. Enjoy a restful night’s stay and full cooked to order Irish breakfast the next morning.

- Overnight stay in an elegant guest room

- Full cooked to order Irish breakfast included

- Bottle of prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries awaiting your arrival

- A la carte dinner credit of £50 per room

- Complimentary Wifi throughout the hotel

- Complimentary parking on site

Priced at £99.00 per person

Love Actually

All you need is love...

Create your own love story this Valentines with an overnight stay at The Bushmills Inn.

Check in to a luxurious guest room on the most romantic day of the year and indulge in their Valentine's Cocktail before tempting your taste buds to a mouth-watering 4 course set menu in Bushmills' AA Rosette restaurant. Enjoy a leisurely full cooked Irish breakfast the next morning before heading back to real life - Time Rediscovered...

- Overnight stay in an elegant guest room

- Full cooked to order Irish breakfast included

- Valentine's Cocktail on arrival

- A 4 course dinner in their award winning restaurant

- Complimentary Wifi throughout the hotel

- Complimentary parking on site

Priced at £100.00 per person

Valentine’s Movie Night

A special showing of Notting Hill on Valentine’s Night.

A night at the movies - with a luxurious twist. Enjoy small, intimate screenings of the latest blockbusters in the exclusive surroundings of Bushmills' boutique cinema. Package includes a 2 course dinner and popcorn.

Priced at £27.50 per person

Packages can be booked online on the Bushmills Inn website or by contacting Bushmills, apart from the Movie Night which can be booked by contacting the hotel directly.

