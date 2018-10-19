Torta di Fregola – Breakfast in Tuscany

Our Italiaoutdoors private walking and cycling tours in Italy visit the lovely hill town of Montepulciano. Situated between two of Tuscany’s picturesque valleys, the Val di Chiana and the Val d’Orcia, with views of Lake Trasimeno to the east, and Monte Amiata to the south west, it is an enchanting stop on our adventure.

The main street of Montepulciano stretches for just under a mile from the Porta al Prato up hill to Piazza Grande. Our favorite local guide can lead us on a private tour, revealing the history behind the medieval and Renaissance edifices, including the Palazzo Comunale, Palazzo Tarugi, and the Duomo. The lovely church seen just off the hill outside the city is the Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Biagio. Car traffic is severely restricted within the 14th century walls of the city, making it a perfect city to shop for locally made leather goods, or sit in an outdoor enoteca and taste Montepulciano’s renowned Vino Nobile.

When searching for the perfect lodging for guests on our tours we look for small, unique properties that are centrally located, with congenial hosts that consistently spoil us. This is exactly what we find at Il Tosco. Four elegant rooms in a historical house, formerly a residence of local nobility, Elena and her mother see to our every need. The breakfast is absolutely amazing, with fresh fruit, eggs, yogurt, cereals and several of mom’s wonderful homemade cakes. At the request of our guests, Elena shared the following recipe for one of our favorites, the Torta di Fregola – a Strawberry Cake.

Torta di Fregole

1 cup and 5 tablespoons rice flour (7 ounces)

3/4 cup granulated sugar (5 ounces)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon water

3 egg whites

Zest of 1 lemon and juice of 1 lemon

10 ounces strawberries, sliced

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, combine the rice flour, sugar and baking powder. Stir to combine.

In a second medium bowl, combine the oil and water.

In a large bowl, whip the egg whites until stiff. Carefully fold in 1/3 of the flour mixture. Then fold in 1/3 of the oil/water mixture. Repeat 2 more times untl all these ingredients are well combined.

Fold in the lemon zest, juice and sliced strawberries.

Scrape the batter into a pregreased or non-stick 9” cake pan.

Bake in preheated oven until brown, and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out batter free, about 40 minutes. Cool on a rack.

We have a full day in front of us exploring the lovely Val d’Orcia, home to the classic Tuscan landscapes seen here, but we are ready for anything after our substantial breakfast feast!