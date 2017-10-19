Top 6 Ways to Use Your Pumpkins This Halloween

Pumpkins are part of the gourd family, in the latin grouping known as Cucurbitaceae. Classified as Cucurbita pepo, pumpkins are the most common member of this family we know best as ‘sqaush’. Large and round, this cheerful variety has deeply orange yellow flesh and a hard orange peel. An array of pumpkins of all sizes in the shops is a sight for sore eyes this time of year, as winter marches ever near and the colours in the landscape are dulling with each passing day.

Some may think pumpkins are only grown to provide us with scary lanterns at Halloween. Not so. There are other ways you can get the most out of seasonal pumpkins. Here are a few tips to get you started.

1. Try your hand at Tara Walker of East Coast Cookery School's Tasty Pumpkin Pie. Easy to follow, this delicious recipe is one of the stalwarts of an American Thanksgiving dinner. Tara’s recipe makes enough pastry for two pies, so you can freeze half to make this again during the pumpkin season, or use it for a different tart.

2. The Butler’s Pantry warming Roasted Pumpkin Soup is a lovely warming bowlful this time of year. Really good for serving in mugs at Halloween, when the gang have come back from Trick or Treating and need something hot and satisfying to keep them going. Find the recipe here.

3. Make a Halloween Pumpkin Tree for the hall or dining room table. Gather fallen twigs from the garden (there should be loads after Ophelia did her worst!)

Spray your twigs black with a can of spray paint. Use a medium to large sized pumpkin as a base. Using a skewer or electric drill, make small holes around the stalk of the pumpkin then stick the twigs into the holes. Next you need black card to cut bats or witch’s hat shapes. Punch a small hole in each one. Thread with black wool and tie onto the twigs. You can also decorate your pumpkin tree with shop bought Halloween ornaments like little skeletons and skulls. Or just drape little fairy lights through the twigs. Simple but stunning.

4. An arrangement of different sized pumpkins make a great decoration for the front porch or a big fireplace. Pile the biggest pumpkins at the back and dot smaller ones around. Intersperse with church candles or drape with fairy lights to add a little glow as darkness falls.

5. If you have bushes with red autumn berries on them in the garden, snip off a few little branches to make a lovely pumpkin table decoration for an autumn supper.

Drill holes in a couple of medium sized pumpkins around the stalk, then stick the berry laden twigs into the holes. You can also use medium sized pumpkins as candle holders, carving out a circle of rind and flesh in the top of each pumpkin big enough to hold chunky church candles or make several holes for tall tapering dinner candles.



6. A pumpkin lantern at Halloween is an absolute must. But you don’t have to be an expert carver to create something beautiful. Cut a small slice from the top of the pumpkin at the stalk end and save for a lid. Scoop out the seeds and a little flesh from the centre in the normal way then simply grab an electric drill and drill holes into the rind and through the flesh all over the pumpkin, following the natural lines indented in the flesh. Vary the sizes of the holes for impact. Pop your lighted candle inside, replace the stalk lid and bingo – a gorgeous dotty lantern for almost zero effort!