Toons Bridge Dairy Now Taking Bookings at their Popular Pizzeria

Toons Bridge Dairy, a recent UK Artisan Cheese Award winner, due to massive demand for their delicious homemade pizzas are now taking bookings for sittings in their café.

This quirky and beloved cafe by locals and visitors alike, located in Macroom Co. Cork is riding the wave of victory with their recent win at the UK Artisan Cheese Awards and have a number of exciting developments that will make a visit to their shop and deli café all the better. Due to high demand, Toons Bridge are now taking bookings for tables, which you can do through their website. This quick and easy process avoids long waiting times and disappointment for food lovers wanting their next pizza fix, especially important as we enter a busy summer period.

Toons Bridge Dairy is well worth a visit if your passing through this area in Cork. Explore the shop which features all of Toons Bridge's award wining cheeses produced from milk from their own herd by expert cheese maker Franco Picciuolo. Then finish up your visit with a fresh homemade pizza created using the delicious cheeses at hand.

To kick off the summer season, Toons Bridge Dairy are holding a special event on May 13th at 8.00pm as the café welcomes popular local band Greenshine. Tickets are €10.00 and can be purchased by contacting Toons Bridge directly, advanced booking advised as limited tickets are available. Make sure to sample the tapas, beer and wine on offer for the night.

