Tiffin by Sunil Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

We are delighted to welcome Tiffin by Sunil in Greystones, Co. Wicklow who were recently approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection.

Sunil and Leena Ghai are bringing a much-loved Indian tradition to their home in Greystones, Co. Wicklow through their eatery Tiffin by Sunil.

Award winning Chef Sunil Ghai is an expert in the seamless blending of Indian Cuisine and Irish produce, his rich career as a chef and his popular Camden Street restaurant Pickle in Dublin is testament to this. Now Sunil and his wife Leena have turned their attention to their local area of Greystones where they have set up Tiffin by Sunil, a small takeaway and delicatessen hoping to spread their love of authentic Indian cuisine with the locals of this bustling coastal Wicklow town.

The Indian tradition of lunch with Tiffin boxes was the inspiration for the development of Tiffin by Sunil. Tiffin boxes were developed in the 1890s in Mumbai by a man named Mahedeo Havaji Bachche when he set up his lunch delivery service. Starting off with 100 men, the venture grew to other cities around India, where lunchboxes (named Tiffins) were delivered by people on bicycles all the way up to trains. The tradition of tiffin boxes made sure busy workers and school children received a hot meal to get them through a busy day.

It was this nostalgic feeling for his homeland that drove Sunil and Leena to open up Tiffin by Sunil, providing great tasting lunch and evening takeaway options in the tradition of Indian cuisine to the people of Greystones. And what a selection of delicious dishes they have to choose from.

