Things To Do On New Year's Day

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Oh sorry, we didn’t mean to shout. We understand the first day of the new year is usually greeted by the thudding of a hangover for most party revellers. Yes, it was all great fun when cousin Seamus decided everyone should play rounds of Truth or Shots. Doesn’t seem quite so funny now, when your head is pounding, your tongue feels like the bottom of a birdcage and burning questions like ‘will I make it down to the kitchen for a glass of water?’, ‘are there any paracetamol in the house?’, and ‘did I really admit to getting arrested whilst in college?’ flood what’s left of your poor, dismantled brain.

You need a pick me up and you need one fast. Firstly, lots of water. Secondly, a hearty breafast for soakage. You might not feel like it when you first wake up, but when the water starts to rehydrate the system, the best thing you can do is eat a feast. It will give you energy and make you start to feel almost human again. We're loving this breakfast feast from Ballyvolane House!

,

After brekkie, the cold light of day may not seem so cold anymore. The promise of the New Year beckons. You put your nose outside the door, and there’s definitely the scent of good things to come, in the freshness of the air and the chirping of the birds. This is the day when you put old troubles to rest and plan for new adventures and goals. With every new year we get another chance to get life right. Starting today.

,

What are you going to do today?

We have some options for spending the first day of the new year. All involve being slightly energetic. It’s a good way to start 2018!