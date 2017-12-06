Thanks Fish it's Friday and Rib Night at the Kitchen @ Gorey

Weeknights have never been better as The Kitchen @ Gorey host their Friday Fish Nights and Rib Nights on Monday and Tuesdays.

Located in the bustling town of Gorey, Co. Wexford, The Kitchen @ Gorey is a lively restaurant headed up by sisters in law Cathy and Jane Farrell. These dynamic women have pooled hospitality, interior design skills and business brains with a natural love of good food, in a restaurant with wholesome local produce at its heart. The menu is eclectic with an exciting range of dishes influenced by the team's global dining experiences.

Now the Kitchen @ Gorey are livening up your weeknights with their weekly Friday Fish Night and Rib Nights on Monday and Tuesdays.

On Monday and Tuesday, you can enjoy a full rack of sizzling McCarran’s wood-fired BBQ ribs, a baked potato, apple & celeriac slaw, grated Coolattin cheddar & BBQ sauce.

From 5pm EVERY Monday & Tuesday. Sounds like an offer you can't refuse right?

We all love to indulge in a Friday treat and what better way than digging into a delicious Fish and Chips done in the style of The Kitchen @ Gorey. Lemon & dill battered Kilmore Quay cod & chips AND a glass of wine or beer for only €14. Available from 5 to 7pm.

