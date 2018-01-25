Kickstart the New Year with a taste of wellness at The River Lee. Begin your day with a healthy breakfast including a juice or smoothie from The Juicery followed by Health Review by a dedicated personal trainer at their onsite state-of-the-art gym - NRG fitness.
The well-skilled team at NRG will review your weight, BMI, blood pressure and bodyfat percentage. What's more the enthusiastic team at NRG fitness with take you through each gym machine and the benefits for you.
After you check with NRG, while not explore Cork City with The River Lee's tailored Jogging & Walking route map, that has been designed just for you!
This package includes:
Two-nights accommodation in a beautifully appointed room
Protein Balls in your room on arrival
Healthy breakfast each morning
Juice/Smoothie from The Juicery
NRG Health Review
Dedicated jogging & walking map of Cork City; 5km, 7km and 10km routes
The price is €170.00 pps
Terms & Conditions:
Rate is inclusive of VAT
Package is subject to availability
Cancellation can be made without penalty up until 4pm on the day prior to arrival
Price based on maximum two adults per room
Discover more about The River Lee on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>
Small plates and sharing dishes let you taste your way across the Mediterranean