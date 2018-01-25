Kickstart the New Year with a taste of wellness at The River Lee. Begin your day with a healthy breakfast including a juice or smoothie from The Juicery followed by Health Review by a dedicated personal trainer at their onsite state-of-the-art gym - NRG fitness.

The well-skilled team at NRG will review your weight, BMI, blood pressure and bodyfat percentage. What's more the enthusiastic team at NRG fitness with take you through each gym machine and the benefits for you.

After you check with NRG, while not explore Cork City with The River Lee's tailored Jogging & Walking route map, that has been designed just for you!

This package includes:

Two-nights accommodation in a beautifully appointed room

Protein Balls in your room on arrival

Healthy breakfast each morning

Juice/Smoothie from The Juicery

NRG Health Review

Dedicated jogging & walking map of Cork City; 5km, 7km and 10km routes

The price is €170.00 pps

Terms & Conditions:

Rate is inclusive of VAT

Package is subject to availability

Cancellation can be made without penalty up until 4pm on the day prior to arrival

Price based on maximum two adults per room

