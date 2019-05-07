Every Disney princess has an iconic accessory. Cinderella has her pumpkin carriage, Snow White has a poison apple and Rapunzel has her long, blond braid. And if you kind of think about it, those flowing locks look kind of like an éclair. Or maybe we’re just hungry and thinking about one of Walt Disney World’s newest sure-to-be-viral treats: the Tangled Éclair.

Starting May 9, Pinocchio Village Haus at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, will be selling the Tangled Éclair inspired by the sassy princess Rapunzel and her signature, magical hair. The éclair features a rich dulce de leche filling inside a flaky pastry. The braid is made from a silky white chocolate cream and is topped with sugar flowers and a chocolatey version of Rapunzel’s weapon of choice: a frying pan.

The new éclair isn’t just a sweet surprise. It’s also perfectly Instagrammable. Take your treat to the courtyard outside the “Tangled”-themed bathrooms in Fantasyland and prepare to have your social media likes blow up.

The Tangled Éclair is far from the only treat inspired by the hit 2010 animated film available at the Magic Kingdom. The Lost Princess cone features a lemon soft serve (kind of like the pineapple Dole Whip) with a subtle yet stunning shimmer powder on it to mimic Rapunzel’s magical mane. The pretty presentation is completed with edible flowers in the soft serve and a purple cone in a shade remarkably similar to the dress Rapunzel wears in the movie.



Storybook Treats sells the Lost Princess Cone, which is one of the best treats at the theme parks right now. Not only is it gorgeous, but the lemon soft serve is royally refreshing on a hot Florida afternoon. Taking a little time out from riding (and re-riding) Peter Pan’s Flight and Seven Dwarves Mine train to take in the scenery of Fantasyland and eat a little snack is one of our top tips for any Disney World vacation.