Sweet Valentine’s Day Ideas from around the United States

If you haven’t yet planned your dream Valentine’s evening, here are some ideas to consider:
Watch Hill, Rhode Island is home to Taylor Swift, traditional wood-shingled mansions, and some of New England’s most beautiful coastline. Two sister properties, the five-star Ocean House and the smaller Weekapaug Inn want to envelope you in romance this Valentine’s Day.
At the Weekapaug, the “Love, Naturally” program that includes a two-night stay in a Fenway Suite, a couple’s massage, a foray to watch the sunset by the lighthouse, stargazing, and much more. At the Ocean House, over-the-top "Ocean View" is suggested and the takeaway gift is a new Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 (my dream car). Take the train there, and drive home in your new car, wearing a vintage starfish diamond necklace and sporting a new pair of binoculars. The rest is a given: penthouse suite accommodations, a wine pairing dinner, and more. This is certainly the way to show your commitment.
Funkier and in a city characterized by an “anything goes” attitude, the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland will give you “Good, Clean Fun” with a package filled with bubbles for drinking and bathing, chocolate-dipped and Pop Rocks-sprinkled strawberries, and other sweets. Like the wines from the neighboring Willamette Valley area, the hotel is draped in red and purple tones. Insider tip: ask for one of the three Urban Soak Suites on the ninth floor, which have a private patio and hot tub with a view of the city.
Loews Santa Monica Beach has a truly adorable package for Valentine’s Day, the “Puppy Love” package. In addition to a private dinner with your own butler, Dom Perignon Champagne, roses and a couples’ massage, you receive the piece de resistance (in my mind), an (adoptable) dog to play with for the entire stay – the dog can stay in your suite, play with you on the beach, and even go home with you, if you’d like! Part of your stay charge is donated to Wags & Walks, to support the new adoption center in Santa Monica.
Spirituality mixes with romance at L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona. In honor of both the New Moon in February and Valentine’s Day, the resort invites you to ignite your romance with their “Love Under the New Moon” treatments which include an aphrodisiacal Love Lotus Wei spray and serum as part of a couple’s massage in the Apothecary Spa. A post-treatment chocolate refreshment is infused with aphrodisiac herbs. For the more spiritual guest, a sound journey using crustal bowls combines with the new moon energy to further ignite the love flame.
Are you and your honey night owls? Then this package from the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC is perfect for you. After a day of touring the city (or of simply sleeping in), you can have a true evening spa experience at the “Night Spa” with a couples’ massage, flowers, monogrammed bathrobes, a Michael Mina dining experience with Champagne (or wine), followed by exclusive after-dinner use of the hotel’s pool level between 10:30pm and 1:30am. You’ll sleep well after this!
If you’d rather lounge around in your gorgeous hotel room than join others during this romantic evening, the Langham, New York invites you to buy tickets to its “Double Feature Film” package, which includes accommodations, a mini-bar credit, and two free in-room movies, for a night of private bliss.
San Francisco’s Hotel Zelos from the Viceroy Group has a steamy holiday planned for Valentine’s Day. Debuting its Dirty Bath Service (named after its bar and restaurant, Dirty Habit), the hotel will arrange a warm bubble bath in a large Fuji soaking tub, accentuated with candles, dry ice buckets and rolling fog, creating your own personal setting to sip San Francisco cocktails created by the hotel’s “bar star” bar manager. Try some Sonoma rye whiskey on the rocks or the provocative 50 Shades of Purple made with Bombay Sapphire East gin, Buddha’s Hand citron, grapefruit, lemon, Prosecco and Firefly pea extract.
Further south, Californian creativity extends to the “Chemistry in the Kitchen” package at Paradise Point Resort & Spa, A Destination Hotel. This time it’s a beach holiday that mixes with epicurean experiences. You’ll have your own chef who will share his well-honed cooking skills with you as you learn how to whip up a romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Wine is an important part of the chemistry here and you’ll receive a gift of a pre-selected vintage along with two keepsake wine glasses, a tote bag (for the kitchen or the beach) and a cookbook in which you can jot down your notes from the class.
For a beach holiday on the East Coast, SLS South Beach in Miami teases with a “South Beach Seduction” package, filled with romantic enticements like Perrier Jouet Champagne, candies, rose petals, dinner for two in Katsuya South Beach. Add to it a sumptuous dinner at The Bazaar by superstar chef Jose Andres and your stay will be truly delicious. After dinner, head back to your room to experience some of the treats (and tricks) provided in the Lovers Kit designed just for Valentine’s Day.
In Las Vegas, it’s food that seduces at SLS (Sweet LovelyStay) and Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres. Book the one-night-only gourmand ten-course, meat-centric dinner for February 14 by calling 702-761-7000.
And, finally, do you remember your first date with fondness? The Talbott Hotel in Chicago will help you recreate that experience by cooking up your first meal (perhaps with a few special flourishes) in the Gallery Room of their 20 East restaurant. Just in case it wasn’t as you had imagined, a sweet treat of Champagne, strawberries and chocolate will be waiting for you in your suite.
