Summer Days and Balmy Nights at BrookLodge & Macreddin Village

As we say goodbye to the cold winter and welcome the warmth of summer, it's time to turn our attention to a relaxing summer getaway. BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Co. Wicklow have a number a exciting packages that will have you relaxed and relishing life!

One Night Summer Special

Summer time and the livin' is easy... with Bed & Brekfast and a 1 Hour Treatment at The Wells Spa from only €110pps. Escape this Summer for a break away and spend a day relaxing at The Wells Spa to rejuvanate the body and mind.

Choose one of the folowing Treatments each:

Flourish Organics Hot Stone Foot Relief - Instant relief for tired, over-worked feet. This treatment begins with a Lemongrass and Lime Scrub followed by a Hot Stone Foot Massage that will leave you walking on air. Completed with the application of a cooling and soothing Flourish Organics foot lotion with extracts of peppermint and tea tree.

Uplifting Lucy Annabelle Body Experience - This treatment begins with a gentle body exfoliation using salt packed with minerals alongside a vibrant blend of spearmint, lemongrass, orange and patchouli. Countinue this Lucy Experience with a light pressure relaxing body massage using beautifully Uplofting Lucy Annabella massage oil. Allow your skin to be rejuvenated.

Wet Flotation Therapy - Float on top on a 30cm deep bath of salt water. Feel the stress ease away with this serene and peaceful treatment. Great for fatique, stress and tired aching muscles.

This offer also includes a complimentary Macreddin Village Fruit Smoothie after your treatment with full use of The Thermal Suite at The Wells Spa. Go on, treat yourself... You will leave feeling totally re-energised and rejuvanated for the summer.

* Alternative treatments available on request, supplement applies.

Cost of package - From €110pps Midweek

Weekend, Single Room and Triple Occupancy Supplements Apply.

Available - May, June, July & August

3 Night Summer Special

Take a well-deserved and relaxing break this Summer at Wicklow's BrookLodge & Macreddin Vilage.

This offer includes:

3 Nights Bed & Full Irish Breakfast

1 Dinner each in the renowned Strawberry Tree Restaurant - Ireland's first certified Wild & Organic Restaurant

1 Dinner each in La Taverna Armento - BrookLodge's southern Italian Restaurant

Choose either a 1 hour Treatment at The Wells Spa each or 18 holes each on the Paul McGinley designed Macreddin Golf Course

Choose one of the following 1 Hour Treatments:

BABOR Sooth Shoulders and Scalp Treatment - A calming massage to target your specific areas in the neck and shoulder area. Soothing massage techniques will allow you to relax and fee the benefits of this truly restful massage. This BABOR treatment is completed with a relaxing scalp massage.

Flourish Organics 'light legs' Treatment - Begin this Flourish Treatment with a relaxing Scalp Massage to relax the body and mind. Step into summer with a beautiful leg and foot massage. Starting with a lower leg scrub this treatment will delight you with massage techniques and finish with an application of a tea tree and peppermint foot lotion.

Dry Flotation Therapy - Relax and unwind on the Dry Float Bed. While cocooned in the Dry FLoat, the heat will aid aches and pains and boost poor circulation.

*Alternative treatments available on request, supplement applies.

Offer also includes complimentary Macreddin Fruit Smoothie after your treatment with full use of The Thermal Suite at The Wells Spa.

Cost of package: From €325pps Midweek

Weekend, Single Room & Triple Occupancy Supplements Apply

Available - May, June, July & August