Ireland's first certified Organic Restaurant, The Strawberry Tree at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village celebrates 30 years in operation. The dedicated team at Brooklodge and The Strawberry Tree are keen to spread the word on this important milestone providing us with the restaurant's history and momentous achievements.

2018 brings about an important year for The Strawberry Tree – Ireland’s First Certified Organic Restaurant. This year, they celebrate a 30 Year Food Journey. First introduced in Killarney in 1988 by Evan Doyle, The Strawberry Tree is now playing a pivotal role and is nestled perfectly in Wicklow’s BrookLodge & Macreddin Village.

The Strawberry Tree has been at the forefront in promoting Irish Farmfoods, Wildfoods and Seafoods over the past 30 Years. Supporting and recognising the importance of the Farmer, the Producer and the Supplier was something Evan and his Brigade always stood by, and for 30 Years now their names have been written on the first page of every Menu. Staying true to its roots, 3 decades on; the Farmer, the Producer and the Supplier are still the main ingredients of The Strawberry Tree Restaurant. Bringing about change over the years was something The Strawberry Tree did well. Not long after the Restaurant relocated to Wicklow, it received a full Organic Licence and was the first Restaurant in Ireland to import Organic Wines to compliment the menu.

To celebrate such a milestone Evan & The Strawberry Tree Brigade wanted to let you know some of the many things they are doing to mark this very special occasion. A trip down memory lane includes re-creating a full Tasting Menu from an original Menu that was served in 1988. Every menu served in The Strawberry Tree can be complimented by a selection of 30 Year Old Wines, some of these wines were tucked away for safe keeping way back and have been discovered this year to help in the celebrations for guests to enjoy if desired. In addition, the Restaurant’s Dinner Menu each night will re-introduce one dish taken directly from an original Strawberry Tree menu from 30 years ago.

Along with this re-invigoration of the past, The Strawberry Tree has to be commended for its remarkable achievements over its long tenure. This includes their annual Big Harvest Dinner which takes place during September and the Wild Foods Dinner in November. Both events play a part in promoting the importance of supporting local farmers and fisherman along with the use of seasonal foods. The Strawberry Tree's achievements came to dizzying heights with their ZEROKM Dinner which took place in October 2017. This special dinner was an astounding feat for the hardworking team at Brooklodge and The Strawberry Tree. 100 diners got to enjoy a feast created using food solely grown, harvested and reared within 1000 paces from the kitchen at Brooklodge.

The past 30 years have certainly been busy for The Strawberry Tree and with the wonderful creativity of past endeavours so clear to see, we can't wait to see what the next 30 years will bring!

