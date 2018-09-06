Stellenbosch Wine Dinner at Ghan House, Co. Louth

A night of fabulous food and expert wine pairing awaits at Ghan House, Co. Louth on October 10th as they host a Stellenbosch Wine Dinner.

Located just outside the idyllic town of Carlingford, Co. Louth, Ghan House is an 18th century Georgian House built in 1727. Ghan House affords visitors that much appreciated break away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. From the minute you enter its doors, you'll be received with a warm welcome and shown to your room decorated for comfort and relaxation. Views of the close by mountainside and this intimate setting encourage you to leave all your worries behind. Dinner each night is served in the Grand Dining Room and features a bevy of decadent dishes that will have you licking your lips.

Ghan House delight in featuring special dining occasions for their guests, the next one is taking place on October 10th. They will host a Stellenbosch Wine Dinner with Tom Hanson from Journey’s End in South Africa. Journey’s End vineyard is run by the Gabb family and their philosophy is one of minimum intervention. On Wednesday 10th October Tom will guide you through a selection of their beautiful wines alongside a 5 course tasting menu created by Ghan House 2 AA Rosette Chefs. Dinner with wine is €65.00pp and accommodation packages are available starting from €135.00pp, if you feel like making a grand occasion of it all.

Can't resist a night of fine food and wine? You can book your place at the dinner directly through Ghan House. Their contact details can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.