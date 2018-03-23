Spring Room Sale at Castle Hotel & Leisure Centre Macroom

It's time to pack a bag and take yourself off for a well deserved break in West Cork as The Castle Hotel & Leisure Centre in Macroom are holding their Spring Accommodation Sale.

The Castle Hotel is defined as a boutique hotel – a trendy handle for a tradtional place of good Irish hospitality! But indeed it does have that intimate boutique feel - a place that is just a little special. Owned by the Buckley family for over sixty years, the hotel is still family run and as such, preserves its air of serving a community, while combining an up to the minute top level hotel offering for guests from further afield. Enjoy luxury rooms that equal in both comfort and those special touches that will guarantee a great night's sleep.

No visit to the Castle Hotel can be complete without sampling their delightful food offering, which features and impressive amount of local suppliers that amongst others are located in the well established West Cork food region. All ingredients here are local where possible, from the breakfast eggs and rashers to the best quality West Cork well aged beef from the butcher in Macroom town – you’ll get a local food experience throughout. Choose from the friendly surroundings of Dan Buckley’s Bar, the casual dining experience at the Side Door Cafe, and the upmarket offering at B’s Restaurant, where Executive Chef Pat Ryan has devised an electic dinner menu peppered with produce from the region.

You can experience the excellence that is Castle Hotel & Leisure Centre, with their ongoing Spring Sale. This sale includes a Standard Double/Twin Room with Country Breakfast & Complimentary Upgrade.

Book before April 30th for stays up until May 31st, 2018 to avail of a Complimentary Room Upgrade Standard Double/ Twin Room with one double bed and one single bed. Can accommodate up to 2 Adults and 1 child under 12. The package includes:

Overnight Accommodation

Irish Country Breakfast Experience

Full access to Leisure Club,

Parking

Wifi

Prices start from €115.00 per night.

Discover more about Castle Hotel & Leisure Centre on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>