Spanish Tapas Night at Three Towers Eco House & Organic Ktichen

Things are spicing up at Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen on Saturday September 29th as they host an exciting Spanish Tapas Night.

Founded by Merel Zyderlaan and her family, Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen promotes the popular practice of sustainable living. With acomodoation, food and a range of fun activities readily available, Merel and her team encourage visitors to leave their worries behind and get back to nature in their unique establishment. From furnishing all the way to food, sustainablity and eco living ecncompasses they entire operation at Three Towers. Events are often run to bring people together and raise the profile of this sustainable way of life.

Three Towers' upcoming event is bringing Spanish culture to the fore with their exciting Spanish Tapas Night. Traditional Spanish music and flemenco dancing is being performed by Fatima Flemenco Galway. No evening would be complete without some nibbles to enjoy. Guests are invited to delve into a menu of organic tapas and wine specially created by resident Chef Miguel.

Feel like livening up the weekend with a little Spanish culture? Tickets are €30 per person and booking directle with Three Towers Eco House is essential. The event runs from 8.00pm to 11.30pm.

Contact details for Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.