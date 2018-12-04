Located just steps away from the Beverly Center and minutes away from the restaurants and shops on trendy Beverly Boulevard, Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills brings French flare to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The Euro-trendy hotel lobby features elegant drop lighting, orange and silver chairs, a grand center sculpture and walls adorning old photos of celebrities. A black marble floor leads guests to the sophisticated check-in desks and a huge spiral staircase.

Many rooms have balconies with stellar Hollywood views. Our pretty 650 square foot Beverly suite featured a large roomy living room with a comfy beige sofa and deep brown chair, wooden work table, big television and stellar views of the city.

We loved the bedroom layout with a big comfortable bed angled to enjoy beautiful views outside two French doors. The walk-in closet was spacious and a nice surprise. The bathroom layout is also unique with a cozy tub and wall tv on one side and a huge glass enclosed rainfall shower on the other.

The hotel also houses a heated outdoor pool, spa and gym.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be staying at the Sofitel, you can still soak in the ambiance by enjoying a great weekend brunch. The pop-up Cattle & Claw restaurant offers a Boozy Brunch with a five and nine ounce egg burger, steak and egg wrap, lobster benedict, lobster frittata, lobster hash and a lobster and waffle dish. There’s also a lobster Bloody Mary and mimosas. The restaurant offers tranquil al fresco patio dining with a live DJ, pretty plants and flowers and fountains.

Dinner also offers patio as well as inside seating with mustard colored comfy booths and wood tables over a dark mahogany floor. The 2,800 square foot space has an open floor plan allowing guests a full view of the wood-fired oven and kitchen. The Cattle & Claw dinner menu also includes burgers as well as lobster dishes, short ribs pappardelle, a grilled bone-in steak and a nice steak and lobster combo with fries and salad. Standouts are the truffle fries and side lobster and garlic aioli sauces.

Riviera 31, the lounge situated in between the restaurant and the lobby offers a variety of seating with bold colored red and blue sofas, copper colored leather chairs, wood floors and a large oval yellow and deep brown bar. Guests can choose to be in the center of the action at the bar or slip into a cozy corner to enjoy cocktails including the Romero + Juliet with Patron Silver tequila, elderflower liquor, rosemary and rhubarb; Snow White with Beefeater Gin, almond milk, apple juice and spice and Benedictine; En Rouge Et Noir with Alessio Vermouth, strawberry, Tempus Fugit Crème de Cocoa and the Tortuga with Bacardo Rum, lime, banana liquor and orgeat syrup among other seasonal cocktails.

This December, Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills will be offering a variety of holiday festivities including their December 15 PAW-lidays event with pet photos with Santa Claus and proceeds benefitting Home Dog LA, a charity helping families in need keep their pets in their homes. On December 25, the hotel will offer both traditional and new dishes from the Cattle & Claw menu and a special Buche de Noel dessert. The Christmas buffet will be served from noon to 8 pm. Additionally, Riviera 31 is offering special season inspired cocktails including the “Vieux Carre d’Or” a cocktail crafted with Hennessy Paradis Imperial, Whistlepig whisky, Beedictine and bitters and served in a Lalique custom made glass.

For reservations for a stay, dinner or brunch, call 310.278.5444 or visit https://www.sofitel-los-angeles.com.

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills comped a stay, dinner and drinks for this review.