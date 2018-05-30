Skeaghanore West Cork Duck Smoked Duck Eggs Benedict Recipe

Hollandaise: (this makes about 400ml of sauce)

• Bring a pot of water to the boil

• Separate your four eggs into white and yolk

• Place the egg yolk, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper into a heat proof bowl

• Turn off the water and place the yolk mix over the boiled water

• Whisk your egg yolk until it lightens slightly in colour

• Slowly add the melted butter whisking the whole time – if there is no one there to assist you, add a little at a time in stages then whisk thoroughly between each addition

• Once all the butter is added, sieve the mix into a clean heat proof bowl and leave sit over the hot water, mixing every couple of minutes so it does not lump

Benedict:

• Preheat your grill to a medium to high heat

• Poach your egg to how you like it – running/hard poached- (make it easy, place the cracked egg into some cling film, and place in the water – perfect egg everything)

• Toast your choice of bread, once you’ve toasted your bread, lay the smoked duck on top

• Drain your poached egg and place on the smoked duck and generously pour the hollandaise sauce over

• Place underneath the grill until golden brown, you can add some cracked black pepper or some parsley to finish