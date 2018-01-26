Skeaghanore Duck Stir Fry

1. Mix the wet ingredients together.

2. Slice the duck breast thinly (fat can be removed if preferred) and add to the marinade.

3. Slice the vegetables and set aside.

4. Cook the noodles to the instructions. While this is cooking fry the rest of the ingredients

5. On a high heat, quickly fry the duck breast for 3 minutes and set aside.

6. Add 1 tbsp. of oil to the pan, fry the vegetables together until al dente.

7. Add the duck back into the pan and toss through.

8. Drain the noodles and add this to the duck.

9. Mix thoroughly, finishing with mixed seeds/nuts on top.

