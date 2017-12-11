Six Sensational Seasonal Stuffings For Turkey

The Christmas bird is nothing without all the traditional trimmings. Stuffing is very much part of that. Whether you want old fashioned or modern, simple or exotic, our top six tips for your stuffing this year will suit all tastes.
Traditional Sausage Meat Stuffing
This is the favourite stuffing of Christmas for many families. This simple recipe is easy to follow for tasty stuffing.
Sage and Onion Stuffing
Classic breadcrumb stuffing.
Fruit and Nut Stuffing
A light and fruit seasonal stuffing for the neck end of the turkey.
Chestnut Stuffing
Chestnuts are a traditional nut at Christmas and they make a fantastic stuffing to go with turkey.
Lattice Bacon Covered Stuffing Loaf
Double the mix for the fruit and nut stuffing for this.
