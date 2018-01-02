Six Broadway and Off-Broadway Shows Closing This Month

Don't miss these Broadway and Off-Broadway gems ending their runs in January.

The classic Shakespeare comedy, Twelfth Night, tells the story of shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian on the island of Illyria. Shakespearean disguises, romance and humor reign throughout. Closing January 6. Classic Stage Company, 136 East 13th Street, New York City. Tickets at http://www.classicstage.org/shows/2017/11/twelfth-night/.

Two Lincoln Center shows are closing January 7. The first, Junk, is a fast-paced story about markets, drive and intrigue set in the 80's. Starring Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County). Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 West 65th Street, New York City. Tickets at http://bit.ly/2A7VSnv Photo credit: T. Charles Erickson.



The second, The Wolves, is a story of high school girl angst and issues told by a girls' indoor soccer team during warm-ups and practices. Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, 150 West 65th Street, New York City. Tickets at https://telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/The-Wolves/Overview Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes.



The Irish Repertory Theatre's staging of James Joyce's haunting novella, The Dead, 1904, takes place at a feast of the Epiphany party over the course of one evening with conversations, music, dancing and dining. What does it mean to be alive or to be dead? The play ponders these questions. If you buy a premium ticket, you sit at dinner with the actors. Starring John Treacy Egan. The American Irish Historical Society. 132 West 22nd Street. Closing January 7. Tickets at https://irishrep.org/show/2017-2018-season/the-dead-1904-2/



If you haven't made it to Hamilton, but especially if you have, Spamilton is a must-see. Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious take-off on Hamilton draws from his Forbidden Broadway background with satires, spins and superb talent. 47th Street Theater/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, 304 West 47th Street, New York City. Closing 7. Tickets at http://bit.ly/2qeF0vF Photo credit: Carol Rosegg.



Willy Wonka will be leaving Broadway on January 14. Starring Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Emily Padgett and Jackie Hoffman. The Broadway adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is all about The Candy Man, Oompa-Loompas, chocolate and a chance to win the Golden Ticket. Catch it before you can only see it on the small screen. Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. 205 West 46th Street. New York City. Ticket at http://bit.ly/2A7Of0s



The stunning remake of Boublil and Schoenberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon will be flying away on January 14. Don't miss your chance to hear "The American Dream" sung by the fabulous Jon Jon Briones as the Engineer, or see Eva Noblezada in the title role made famous by current Once on This Island star Lea Salonga. Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway, New York City. Tickets at https://telecharge.com/Broadway/Miss-Saigon/Overview.