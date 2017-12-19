Shortcross Gin infused Christmas Pudding Bon-Bons

Soak the raisins and currants in the Shortcross Gin and lemon juice for 1 hr until plumped up, then drain and set the gin aside. Mix all the ingredients together then pour in the gin when everything else is well mixed. Spoon and press into jars. Cover and leave for as long as possible.

Line a baking sheet with cling-film or baking parchment and set it to one side.

Melt the dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl above a pan of simmering water, or in the microwave gently – checking and stirring regularly.

Crumble the prepared Shortcross Gin infused mincemeat into a bowl, add the additional 60ml Shortcross Gin and golden syrup and stir briskly till all is incorporated.

Pour in the melted dark chocolate and stir again.

Allow mixture to chill in the fridge for ten minutes. Pinch out small little pieces of the mixture in roll in your hands to make small balls of mixture. Place onto the lined baking sheet. Once all the mixture has been used, place the bon bons in the fridge again for another ten minutes.

To decorate, melt the white chocolate then let it cool for about 5 minutes. In the mean time, mould the red and green icing into holly (pictured)

Using a teaspoon, drip a little of the white chocolate on each bonbon, then arrange the holly on top.

Chill again – if kept cold the bon bons will last for a few weeks!

Happy Bon-Bon making!