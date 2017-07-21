A Short Drive from Philly Takes You a World Away

Looking for a luxurious getaway from Philadelphia without spending hours getting there? Look no further than The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, which is just 90 minutes outside the City of Brotherly Love. A staff member of the year-round resort meets you as you pull up, gets you inside and checked in, then shows you to your room. Each of the 37 rooms features white oak floors imported from Holland and is decorated in taupe, white, and celadon for a serene and coastal yet upscale vibe. The beds are covered in triple-sheeted, fretted 100 percent Egyptian cotton linens, and the bathrooms are stocked with Malin + Goetz bath products.

For meals, there are five on-site restaurant concepts, including the Sax restaurant, featuring seasonal, local fare; Buckets Margarita Bar and Cantina; Stone Harbor Pizza Pub for pizza and craft brews by the bay; or the Water Star Grille, which features a menu of dishes meant to be shared among a crowd. Finish it off with dessert at Wafflewich.

Courtesy of The Reeds at Shelter Haven A couple enjoy beach butler service

The beach is just steps from the resort, but if you have a lot to carry, take a ride in one of the electric golf carts down to the shore. Don’t worry about packing snacks — take advantage of The Reeds’ beach butler service: Order lunch, and it will be brought to you at the beach.