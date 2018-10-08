Seasonal Fayre Inspires New Food and Drinks Menu at Lough Erne Resort

Good Food Ireland awarded, Lough Erne Resort Co. Fermanagh delight in using seasonal foods and this autumn is no exception as Executive Chef Noel McMeel reveals his autumn/winter signature dish.

Noel McMeel has released his awaited signature dish for AW 2018, putting Irish venison front and centre stage for the first time ever on his menu. The perfect seasonal addition to McMeel’s award-winning menus, this game meat has grown in popularity in Ireland in recent years and is best enjoyed in the winter months.The seared venison is complemented by a celeriac cream and a touch of sharpness in the form of a pickled cherry gel. The dish is finished with burnt shallots, drizzled with a juniper berry jus.

Local favourite, and a mainstay on McMeel’s menus, Thornhill Duck makes another appearance, this time served with a roasted artichoke, blackberry and buckthorn gel, fermented blackberry and toasted hazelnuts. To finish, some thyme jus.

The Table d’hôtel menu starts at £48. On Mondays throughout the Autumn/ Winter season, both residents and non-residents can enjoy a seven-course tasting menu for £58pp or stay overnight with the Taste of Monday Package from £114pps. This package includes the seven-course tasting Dinner, with luxury overnight stay, use of The Infinity Pool at The Thai Spa and indulgent breakfast the next morning.

The resort’s mixologist team has also created two special limited edition cocktails to welcome the autumn-winter season.

The Harvester, nods to the colourful harvest blending smooth, rust coloured Hennessy with Long Meadow Cloudy apple juice from Co Armagh. The cocktail, served in a martini glass is shaken with sugar syrup and egg white

Foxes Covert, the resort’s winter cocktail, promises to warm the cockles on even the coldest of winter afternoons and evenings. Mixing Woodford Reserve, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup with a fruity & full bodied Malbec, this long cocktail has the added winter magic of Cloves, cinnamon & a lemon slice, to give that truly festive feel.

Both cocktails are priced at £10.50 and are now available at the resort.

