Sail the Seven Seas (and Rivers) on Cyber Monday with These Great Cruise Deals

If you’ve never thought of taking a cruise, Cyber Monday might just motivate you to book one, given the wildly reduced prices on these seven river and ocean cruise lines. The offers apply to new bookings only, have specific date restrictions, and may not apply to all itineraries. And, of course, the offers are based on availability.



Viking River CruisesViking River Cruises is offering a range of itineraries at special prices, perfect for Cyber Monday booking. Choose from the Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary, a Rhine getaway starting in Amsterdam and ending in Basel, a Danube holiday from Passau to Budapest, or an ocean crossing from the West Indies (Puerto Rico) to Spain among others. Special cruise rates plus free or discounted air are offered. For details, call 800.706.1483 to book.https://www.vikingrivercruises.com/promotions.html



Emerald WaterwaysEmerald Waterways is offering a special deal in honor of the inaugural of its newest ship, the Emerald Waterways Harmony. The Asian-styled Harmony, debuting August 2019, will sail the Mekong River, exploring Vietnam and Cambodia, on 2-3 week itineraries. Notable are the new ship’s pool, Asian-themed bar and lounge, and impressive 2:1 guest to crew ratio. Additionally, if you book on Cyber Monday, you can choose to receive free roundtrip flights between the US and Asia or savings of $3,000 per couple. https://www.emeraldwaterways.com



U by UniworldCruise in France with U, the first-ever river cruise line for a new generation of travelers, with up to 30% off plus a $100 shipboard credit per person on all 2019 voyages for bookings made on Cyber Monday. The offer is valid on U's newest itinerary Northern France at a Glance, traveling along the Seine with stops in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Rouen, the beaches of Normandy, and Paris. Rates start at $210 per day and include on-board accommodations, daily brunch and dinner, rooftop yoga, painting and mixology classes, bike rentals, shore excursions and more.https://www.ubyuniworld.com/us/

Celestyal CruisesCelestyal Cruises, Greek Islands and Mediterranean specialist has announced a buy-one-get-one free offer. The all-inclusive, three-night, four-night and seven-night 2019 and 2020 cruises start as low as $818* for two guests, with the second guest sailing for free. To encourage the entire family to sail, third and fourth guests book at 50 percent off the first guest’s cruise fare. Solo travelers aren’t left out either – the single supplement has been lowered to just 15% on select sailings. Celstyal’s mid-sized ships allow entry into more ports than any other cruise line. www.celestyalcruises.com.



CunardLuxury cruise line Cunard is offering travelers Cyber Monday promotions, available on select 2019 voyages all over the world aboard all three ships including flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2, and sister ships Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. New voyage bookings will receive Free Double Upgrades – book an inside stateroom and sail in a balcony stateroom. Cunard’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions are available on nine itineraries including Queen Elizabeth sailings itineraries in Alaska, Melbourne, and Brisbane to Yokohama; Queen Mary 2 transatlantic crossings, New England and Canada voyages, Hong Kong to Dubai sailings; and Queen Vitoria Baltic Highlights, Fjords, and Sydney to Hong Kong itineraries. Fares start at a low $729 per person. https://www.cunard.com/



HurtigrutenHurtigruten expedition cruses are offering up to 20% off select Antarctic expeditions for Cyber Monday. Choose from an expedition to Antarctica and Falklands (Southern Hemisphere Adventure); one combining Chilean Fjords, Antarctica and Falklands, with a wildlife focus; a Christmas adventure in Chile and Antarctica; and the ultimate Antarctic adventure, a 23-day Falklands, Georgia and Antarctica expedition. Bookings are based on double occupancy per cabin with the discount applicable to the cruise portion of the itinerary only. https://www.hurtigruten.com

Windstar CruisesSmall ship cruise line Windstar Cruises is offering $500 shipboard credit per stateroom when you book a premium suite. Use your credit on shore excursions, spa treatments, specialty restaurants, alcohol and more when you sail to Windstar’s many destinations around the world. You’ll also receive a complimentary signature expedition (value of up to $500 per statement) when you book a Windstar Alaska voyage. https://www.windstarcruises.com/cybermondaysoon/



Azamara Club CruisesBook select last-minute voyages sailing from January 6 – March 29, 2019 and receive up to $500 onboard credit per stateroom. Voyages start at $1999 and include select Azamara signature itineraries to Australia, South America and the Mediterranean. www.azamaraclubcruises.com