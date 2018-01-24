Romantic Valentine's Escapes at Brooks Hotel Dublin

Valentine’s Escape Overnight Package

Stay in the luxurious surroundings of Brooks Hotel located in the romantic heart of Dublin city where you can enjoy one night’s accommodation in one of their uniquely designed bedrooms. Arrive to chocolate dipped strawberries and bubbly. The package includes a complimentary upgrade to a Deluxe room, which will impress your loved one!

Before settling in for the evening, ensure to visit the shrine to St Valentine only a few minutes from Brooks Hotel. Take some time to explore the luxurious stores located on their doorstep including some of the most exclusive jewellers the city has to offer!

Relax and enjoy a three-course candle lit meal for two, in the romantic ambiance of their award-winning restaurant, ‘Francesca's’. After dinner, enjoy a screening of When Harry Met Sally on Wednesday 14th February or Walk the Line on Saturday 17th February complete with freshly homemade popcorn.

The following morning, awaken to a homecooked Irish Breakfast which can be served to you in bed should you choose and a late check out until 2pm!

Valentine's doesn’t get any more romantic than this!

Enjoy:

- Luxurious overnight accommodation in a Deluxe bedroom

- 3 course meal in Francesca’s Restaurant

- A romantic movie in our private cinema and popcorn

- Chef’s signature chocolate treats and Prosecco

- Complimentary Wi-Fi

- Late Check Out

Please contact the hotel to inquire about movie screenings.

From €295 on Wednesday 14th and €320 on Saturday



Valentine’s Date Night Package

Relax and enjoy a three-course candle lit meal for two, in the romantic ambiance of the award-winning restaurant, ‘Francesca's’. After dinner, enjoy a screening of When Harry Met Sally on Wednesday 14th February or Walk the Line on Saturday 17th February complete with freshly homemade popcorn.

Package available for €49.50 per person

Want to learn more or get in touch with Brooks Hotel? Check out there Good Food Ireland Profile Page here >>

