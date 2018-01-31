Romantic Getaway to The River Lee this Valentine's Day

What better way to spoil the one you love, than with a romantic stay at The River Lee - the perfect setting this Valentine's Day. Float on air as you make the most of the luxurious ammenities at hand when you stay at this top hotel. Also delve into the delighful food offering featuring a wealth of Cork and Irish producers, as you re-connect with your other half this February 14th.

This package includes:

Two-nights’ accommodation in a beautifully appointed room

A bottle of wine and chocolates in your room on arrival

Five-course evening dinner menu

Full Irish breakfast each morning

Late check-out (2pm) on the day of departure

Terms & Conditions:

Available for a two-night stay from 9th – 18th February 2018.

Rate is inclusive of VAT @ 9%.

Package is subject to availability.

Price: €189 p/n incl. VAT

This exciting offer can be booked through the River Lee Hotel website which can be accessed through their Good Food Ireland profile page here.