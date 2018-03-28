Relaxing Mid Week Retreat at Bushmills Inn Hotel

Many of us can get bogged down with trials and tribulations of day to day life and when we get the chance we relish any opportunity to enjoy some downtime. The Bushmills Inn Hotel & Restaurant have answered our prayers with their marvellous mid week break offer running up to the end of April.

Located close to the stunning Causeway Coastal route, Bushmills Inn Hotel & Restaurant is a great stop off for weary travellers exploring the richness of Northern Ireland. Situated in an original house and stables dating back to 1608, The Bushmills Inn has retained charming period character, while jumping right up to date with the best hospitality facilities. Significant investment has seen the renovation and redevelopment of this old and cherished building into a top class luxury boutique accommodation. When you think of an Inn, you think of a warm and welcoming bolthole that will cocoon you in comfort. That’s just what you get here. During your stay make sure to stop off in The Bushmills Restaurant. You will be treated to the very best of fresh local produce, legendary fine-dining that will whisk you away on a journey of the island: with Irish cheese plates, beautifully cooked tender local meats, the freshest fish from the Islands waters, and desserts that will amaze and inspire.

While taking some much needed downtime why not take yourself out into the fresh air and discover all the treasures that this region has to offer. You could enjoy a bracing walk, explore a Games of Thrones location, or visit a host of world-class attractions.

This offer is available throughout April, Sunday to Wednesday and includes the following:

2 night luxurious stay

Full cooked to order Irish breakfast included

A la carte dinner credit of £50 per room on one evening

Complimentary Wifi throughout the hotel

Complimentary parking on site

Free cancellation up to 72 hours prior to arrival, by 12 noon

For more information and pricing make sure to contact the Bushmills Inn Hotel & Restaurant directly. Their details can be found on their Good Food Ireland Profile Page here.