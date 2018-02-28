Relax in the Luxury of Hayfield Manor this Easter

Easter Family Break Special Offer

Enjoy a short family break away at Hayfield Manor this Easter holiday. Arrive to a surprise chocolate gift for junior guests and a chilled bottle of Prosecco for the grown-ups. This offer includes two nights of accommodation for up to 2 adults and 2 children with Full Irish Breakfast each morning. Dine together on one night in Perrotts Garden Bistro with a full choice from the a la carte menu and a healthy options children's menu for the children. Junior residents will enjoy an exciting Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Hayfield Manor take special care of your children with little touches like milk and cookies at bedtime. Children enjoy access to Hayfield Manor's indoor heated swimming pool at The Beautique Spa. Babysitters can be arranged so you can enjoy time at The Beautique Spa or indulge with Gourmet Dinner in Orchids Restaurant.

From €408 per night

Easter Break - Chocolate & Sparkles

This Easter indulge at Hayfield Manor with a 2 night Easter Break in luxury accommodation including Full Irish Breakfast every morning. Arrive to the hotel with a chocolate & sparkles gift of their delicious homemade chocolates with a chilled bottle of Prosecco awaiting you in your luxury bedroom. Dine on one evening with a delicious four course meal in either Hayfield Manor's Gourmet Restaurant, Orchids, or in the popular Perrotts Garden Bistro. Join in the fun with an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday morning. As residents, you will also enjoy complimentary access to the facilities at The Beautique Spa, Hayfield Manor’s Health & Treatment Rooms, including indoor swimming pool.

From €285.00 per person sharing

