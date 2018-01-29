Relax and Rejuvenate this Valentine's Day at Galgorm Resort & Spa

Peace. Tranquility. A luxury spa, fine dining restaurant and two casual dining options, plus 163 beautiful acres of country estate to explore. How does that sound for a wonderful retreat? This and more can be yours when you visit Galgorm Resort & Spa, Co. Antrim this Valentine's Day. Take a peak at what's on offer when you spend February 14th at this top Northern Irish resort.

Valentines Luxury Break – From £235 per person (Valid from 9th – 14th February)

1 night accommodation in a Deluxe Room

Serenity Garden Bathing Experience & Thermal Village Access

5 Course Valentine’s Tasting Menu in the 3 AA Rosette River Room Restaurant

Luxury Full Irish Breakfast served in the River Room Restaurant

Bottle of Champagne & Dainty Delights on arrival

Rose Petal Turndown

1 Night Valentine’s Escape – From £140 per person (Valid from 9th – 14th February)

1 night accommodation in a Superior Room

Thermal Village Access

3 Course Evening Meal in either Bar + Grill at Gillies or Fratelli Ristorante (upgrade to the 3 AA Rosette River Room Restaurant for a supplement)

Full Irish Breakfast

Rose Petal Turndown

Half a bottle of Champagne & Chocolates on arrival

Valentine’s Dining at Gillies - £89 per couple (Valid from 5pm on Valentine’s Day Only)

3 Courses & a bottle of House Wine

A special gift for the lady

Valentine’s Dining at Fratelli - £89 per couple (Valid from 5pm on Valentine’s Day Only)

3 Courses & a bottle of House Wine

A special gift for the lady

Valentine’s Afternoon Tea – From £27.95 per person (Valid from 10th – 18th February)

There's no better treat than whiling away the day with a delicious Afternoon Tea. Galgorm's Afternoon Tea features all the favourites with their Traditional Afternoon Tea or why not push the boat out with their GIn Afternoon Tea or the Alfred Gratien Afternoon Tea. View the afternoon tea menu here.

Valentine’s Dining at The River Room – £65 per person (Available from 14th – 18th February)

Dine at The River Room which holds 3 AA Rosettes and has won numerous awards. You and your loved one can sit at your immaculate white linen clad table as you sample some wonderous food, produced using some great locally sourced ingredients including locally caught Dover Sole and seasonal game. The meal includes:

-5 Course Tasting Menu

-Complimentary gift for the lady

There's plenty for you to choose from whether you'd like to have an overnight stay and experience Galgorm's luxurious accomodation or a romantic evening enjoying an expertly prepared meal. Get booking to ensure your romantic experience at this top class resort!

To find out how to contact Galgorm Resort & Spa, visit their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>