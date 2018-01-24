Rademon Estate Distillery Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

We are delighted to welcome the newest inclusion to the Good Food Ireland Collection, Rademon Estate Distillery, located in Co. Down, Northern Ireland. Rademon Estate joins a collection of Food and Drink Producers, Restaurants, Hotels, Cafes and Cookery Schools who place the utmost importance on sourcing local and Irish porduce.

The Rademon Estate in Crossgar, County Down, comes with a rich history, as one of Ireland's oldest estates with a large house originally built in 1604. Surrounding this family home are beautiful gardens in a naturally sloping terrain with lake and semi walled garden. An obelisk you can see in the distance. It was built in 1864 as a monument to one of the estate’s previous owners, William Sharman Crawford.

A Chartist, he was involved in the British working-class movement for political reform in the 1800’s. Sharman Crawford was known for his radical views and full support with Daniel O’Connell for Catholic Emancipation and Tenants Rights.

The estate is now known for producing Northern Ireland’s first award winning craft gin. If you’re into your G&T’s, you’ve probably already heard of it, if not already tried, Rademon Estate Shortcross Gin. This distillery was launched in 2012 by Fiona and David Boyd-Armstrong. The name Shortcross is derived from Crossgar, the area where the estate lies. ‘Gar’ is an old Irish word for ‘short’.

Discover more about Rademon Estate's story in their Good Food Ireland profile page here >

