The Pumpkin Patch Now Open at Ballycross Apple Farm

Ballycross Apple Farm, Co. Wexford comes alive this time of year as Chris Von Engelbrechtan and his team welcome visitors to the farm for a spooky Halloween bonanza! The farm which features apples primarily also boasts a substantial pumpkin patch where you can find the perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween.

An idyllic day out for the family, Ballycross is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 12.00pm - 6.00pm. Take a trip on the tractor and trailor as you journey to the pumpkin patch, explore the farm and handpick your ideal pumpkin. You'll also find a few decorative additions to set the spooky Halloween scene...

Admission including Pumpkin Picking Tractor & Trailer Ride:

Child €4.50

Adult €5.50

Family (2+3) €20

Family (2+2) €19

Pumpkins Priced According to Size

No Booking Required

Discover more about Ballycross Apple Farm on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.