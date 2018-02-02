Popular Early Bird Menu Returns to Toscana Dublin

Nothing soothes the soul than digging into some delicious well prepared food, and what better food to savour than that of Italian cuisine? A firm favourite with many of us! One of our favourite places to get our fix of Italian cuisine is none other than Toscana Restaurant located in Dublin's City Centre.

Dee and PJ Betuci’s Toscana Restaurant represents the perfect balance of authentic Italian food, created with love, care, local meats and fish, and an envious gathering of homegrown produce grown on the family farm at home in Co. Wicklow. All our favourite Italian dishes are available here, with a few pleasant surprises thrown in for good measure. One of the most favourite dining options at Toscana, their Early Bird Pre-Theatre menu, returns with a bang after the busy Christmas period. Diners can enjoy a delightful 3 course meal for only €23.95, great food for great value!

Toscana's Early Bird menu features a range of delicious dishes that will have you savouring each bite. For starters why not sample the Suppli, golden croquettes of mozzarella cheese and rice served with garlic dip. For seafood lovers, the Linguine di Pesce main course is a must. Taste the rich flavours of Irish seafood in a white wine bisque. Toscana's famous meatballs also make an appearance on the menu. These meatballs are made using 100% Irish beef and come served on a bed of tossed pasta in a tomato and fresh basil sauce. Round off this delicious meal with something sweet. Go for the Italian favourite of Tiramisu or a heavenly Panacotta. What better way to celebrate the weekend? Check out the full Early Bird Pre-Theatre Menu here.

The Early Bird Pre-Theatre Menu is served 7 days a week from 3.30pm-6.30pm.

Discover more about Toscana Restaurant on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>

