Plan Your Hotel Stay in NYC - It's Cyber Monday Frenzy Time

Whether you’re a visitor to New York City, or you’re a resident looking for a fun way to spice up your nights, perhaps with a staycation at a great price, Cyber Monday gives you a chance to be a tourist in the most exciting city in the US. Don’t hesitate – Monday’s prices and deals last only until midnight, so take a look at these wonderful ideas, and hit that “reserve” button. As with many specials, blackout dates apply, and most cannot be combined with previous reservations. Some requirement pre-payment and are non-cancellable, so read the fine print very carefully.

Lotte New York PalaceLuxury hotel Lotte New York Palace is offering guests a Cyber Monday sale rate on bookings for a special time only. The hotel’s premier location on Madison Avenue provides a quintessential New York experience for all guests. Visitors will recognize the iconic hotel the Palace courtyard featured in Gossip Girl and from its many famous visitors and restaurants over the years. The hotel incorporates the former Villard Mansion. The Cyber sale pricing offers 30% off from Thursday-Sunday, and 50% off suites for dates through August 31, 2019. https://www.lottenypalace.com/ 455 Madison Avenue, Midtown East

The Lexington Hotel

The Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection is offering their first-ever Cyber Monday Deal. The historic midtown hotel, which was once home to Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, is offering up to 30% off when you book your stay between Monday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 28. You can even stay in the Norma Jeane suite where Marilyn and Joe enjoyed some private time during their brief marriage in New York. Explore all that New York City has to offer from the centrally located hotel, just steps away from iconic New York attractions such as Rockefeller Center, Times Square and Grand Central Station. Rates starting at $129. A two-night minimum stay is required. https://www.lexingtonhotelnyc.com/ 511 Lexington Avenue, Midtown East



Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC

Save up to 30% off your future stay at always-lively Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC on Cyber Monday for discounts for travel dates through March 31, 2019. You’ll get savings of 30% for Sunday night stays and 15% off Monday-Saturday. Valid for stays between November 23, 2018 and March 31, 2019. Reservations can only be booked online. It’s a perfect location for visiting the Highline and the Whitney Museum.

https://www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/hotels/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc/ 18 Ninth Avenue, Meatpacking District



The Redbury New York

At The Redbury New York, a hotel located in Manhattan’s NoMad district, a playful and soulful approach pays tribute to the worlds of art, music, fashion and media. The Redbury New York is adjacent to New York’s center of pop music creation – once known as ‘Tin Pan Alley,’ and elements of this narrative are incorporated into the property’s design and guest experience. Even the rooms have gramophone Bluetooth speakers to play your modern tunes in a vintage style. The Redbury is home to Marta, a Roman-inspired pizzeria from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), and Bar Marta, a cozy lobby bar. Additional Danny Meyer culinary offerings include Roman-style, Caffe Marchio, a traditional stand-up coffee bar serving a full food menu and drinks made from an exclusive single blend created by Joe Coffee, as well as Vini e Fritti, an aperitivi bar that celebrates the marriage of bubbles and salty, crispy antipasti.

For Cyber Monday, book dates through March 2019, with an offer of 50% off weekend stays (Thursday-Sunday). Rate Code: DSCYB Website Promo Code: Cyber https://theredbury.com/newyork/ 20 East 29th Street, NoMad



Arlo SoHoArlo Soho, one of Manhattan’s liveliest micro-hotels, is situated in the heart of SoHo. The hotel’s courtyard will be transformed into a winter pop-up called Arlo-Arctica (designed to embody 1900s Antarctica) just in time for the holidays. Comfort-food specialist Harold’s is the resident restaurant, a worthy stop during your stay. For Cyber Monday, the hotel is announcing 50% off all rates for any hotel stay. A portion of proceeds will go to The Rainforest Alliance as part of the hotel’s Arlo Cares initiative. *Deals are also valid at Arlo NoMad. https://www.arlohotels.com/arlo-soho/ 231 Hudson Street.



LUMA Hotel Times Square

LUMA Hotel Times Square is offering 35% off of all room types, for any length of stay, for bookings through October 2019. Additionally, bookings come with complimentary amenities including evening sangria, access to Blink Fitness and more. Jose Garces’ acclaimed Basque restaurant, Ortzi, sits adjacent to the lively bar on the first floor and pays homage the chef’s Spanish heritage. https://www.lumahotels.com/, 120 West 41st St., Times Square, Theater District