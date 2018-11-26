November only Midweek Dinner Club 25% Off at Mulligans of Sandymount, Dublin

Join Mulligans of Sandymount's Mid Week Dinner Club!

Mulligans of Sandymount are adding some cheer to your mid week with their fantastic Mid Week Dinner Club offer.

Get the opportunity to enjoy a meal at Mulligans and receive 25% off your food bill when you pre-book online when dining Monday-Thursdays.

To avail of this offer visit the Mulligans of Sandymount website which can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here. Insert the promo code “BRICKFIELD TOWN” in the ‘special request box’ and you're good to go.

The offer runs until the end of November, so there's plenty of time to make the most of this great opportunity!

Hear what we have to say about Mulligans of Sandymount of their review page here.

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used in Mulligans of Sandymount and in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.