Nov 28th Guest Chef Course at Ballymaloe Cookery School €145pp

Ballymaloe Cookery School delights in having the movers and shakers of Irish and International Cuisine taking the reins in their kitchen and their latest Chef takeover includes Ruairi de Blacam of the hugely successful Inis Meain Restaurant, who will carry out an afternoon cookery demo on Wednesday November 28th. You're invited to witness and learn from this highly skilled chef, who brings his knowledge and vast experience to the table.

Date: Wednesday November 28th 2018

Time: 2.00pm-5.00pm(approx)

Price: €145.00 per person

Booking is essential with limited places available.

Booking Quote Good Food Ireland: Email: info@cookingisfun.ie Tel: + 353 21 464 6785

