Christmas Eve is finally here. There’s only one set of words which really sums up this very special night. ‘A Visit From Saint Nicholas’, AKA ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ is credited to the American writer Clement Clarke Moore. But most experts believe it was really written by Henry Livingston Junior. It’s interesting to note that the names of the reindeer in this version have been translated from Dutch ‘Dunder and Blixem’ to German ‘Donder’ (Thunder) and ‘Blitzen’ (Lightening)’ in later re-writings. Donder has since become Donner, to modern children.

The verses perfectly capture the atmosphere and excitement of Christmas Eve.

As the children are tucked up in bed early tonight, in anticipation of the arrival of the Man in The Big Red Suit, they will dream of getting the gifts they have asked for in their letters to Santy. Christmas is all about the magic of children and the gathering of friends and family. We hope you enjoy the fun of this evening.

Good Food Ireland Offices will be closed from Monday 25th December 2017 to Monday 8th January 2018 for Christmas Break.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our members, customers, fans and followers for their support in 2017. We look forward to an exciting 2018! Happy Christmas from all the team!

And now, in it’s full length version, the poem that says it all!

