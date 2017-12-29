New Year's Nibble Anyone?

Christmas has passed for another year. Time to get ready to welcome the New Year! After all the festive feasting on big golden roast birds, fragrant Christmas Puddings, luscious desserts and decadent chocolates, sassy little bites are the thing for a New Year’s Eve bash.

Our tips for New Year nibbles include some great recipes from our members, plus a few little extras. Get ready to put on the style, to welcome 2018. Have a ball this New Year’s Eve!!

NEAT NIBBLES

If you plan well ahead and get preparation started early, hosting a canape party is not as stressful as you might imagine. Sassy nibbles are all keeping things simple and making sure your presentation is spot on. We eat with our eyes first, so small bites need to be presented with the wow factor. The devil is in the detail.

Allow at least 4 bites per head and more if you know the crowd will be hungry. As a general rule of thumb, most guests will want to try a bit of everything on the table, so allow a minimum of one piece per guest for each nibble you make.

,

Soup makes a divine little starter. But rather than serve it in traditional bowls, dig out those fancy espresso cups or tiny individual ramekins so everyone gets a sip of soup to welcome them to the party. Arrange your soup cups on a platter and decorate with fresh herbs for eye appeal. Try this beautiful Roast Pumpkin Soup from The Butler’s Pantry, for colour and flavour. You can also use butternut or other squash, now the pumpkin season is over. Can be made in advance and refrigereated till ready to reheat.



,

Gravalax and Guinness Brown Bread from Dublin Cookery School is designed as a first course for 4-6 people, but it will feed more when you slice and serve the salmon on little squares of the bread, as individual mouthfuls. If you don’t want to go to the trouble of making the cucumber pickle, you can buy fresh pickles from most of our delis and food shops. The fish takes two days to cure, so you can start it today to be ready for New Year’s Eve.

,

Wakame and Burren Smoked Salmon Rolls from Burren Smokehouse are delicious. This recipe makes six rolls. Make it go further by cutting the rolls in half, once you have made them, to create bite sized mouthfuls. Pop them onto little gem lettuce leaves for ease of serving for your guests. Easy to double the recipe for bigger numbers.

Milleens Dreams are heavenly little cheesey pillows, made with Milleens Cheese folded into choux pastry. For the choux, sift 65g strong white flour with salt and freshly ground black pepper into a small bowl. Heat 150mls water in a pan with 50g chopped butter.

,

When it comes to boiling and the butter has melted, turn off the heat, then tip in the flour all at once. Beat furiously till the mix leaves the sides of the pan. Cool slightly, then add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating between additions. The mix should be shiny and glossy. Fold in 100g of Milleens Cheese, cut in tiny cubes. Use two teaspoons to make small balls of pastry on a baking try lined with baking parchment. Bake at Gas 5 375F 190C for about 20 minutes, or until golden and risen. Lower the heat to Gas 4 350F 180C and bake for a little longer, till crisp. Remove and cool on a wire rack. Will make about 20 dainty bites. Serve warm or cold, scattered with snipped chives.

,

The Kitchen @ Gorey’s recipe for Kilmore Quay Fishcakes serves 4, but will serve 12-16 as a nibble. Form the mix into tiny mouthful sized patties instead of large cakes. Best served warm.



,

Chicken and Prawns Whiskey Skewers from Brooks Hotel are super tasty. This mix makes 8 large skewers, but half the amount on each skewer to make 16 smaller skewers. Serve each skewer standing in a shot glass with a bit of greenery garnish in the base, for a stunning presentation.



,

Make mini bite sized versions of this Cheese and Mustard Scones recipe from the Conservatory Restaurant at Carrygerry House. To serve, halve and top each half with cream cheese and beetroot relish. Dinky.

SIX LITTLE EXTRAS

• Don’t forget bowls of crisps dotted around the room. Keogh’s Crisps are the perfect munch with drinks.

• Spiced nuts are easy to make. Simply heat a pan and add 500g mixed whole nuts. Shake over some ground cumin, chilli and coriander to taste. Season with sea salt and crunchy black pepper. Toss over medium heat, till the nuts are coated and browned. Cool down on a baking tray lined with baking parchment before serving.

,

• Spiced nuts are easy to make. Simply heat a pan and add 500g mixed whole nuts. Shake over some ground cumin, chilli and coriander to taste. Season with sea salt and crunchy black pepper. Toss over medium heat, till the nuts are coated and browned. Cool down on a baking tray lined with baking parchment before serving.

,

• A baked whole soft cheese like a Cooleeney Camembert or Milleens, is perfect for scooping up with bread sticks.

• Cut leftover Spiced Beef into little slices and pop on squares of brown bread with chutney of choice. Tom Durcan’s Spiced Beef from Cork is legendary!

• Skewer black and green olives with halved tomatoes for colour and taste.

• Make toasted cheese sandwiches and remove the crusts. Cut into four triangles then cut each triangle in half. Serve warm on a platter scattered with herbs, with a spicy tomato chutney for dunking. Fresh cheese toasties never looked so good!

