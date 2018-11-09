Natural Wine Week Celebrated by JP McMahon's Eat Galway Restaurants

JP McMahon, Chef and Restaurant owner is celebrating Natural Wine Week which is taking place in Galway from the 19th-25th November 2018.

Epitomising Good Food Ireland, JP's food philosophy encompasses the best of local, artisan and seasonal produce, with an emphasis on sustainable eating, and a passion for organic, natural and biodynamic wine is in keeping with this ethos.

Natural Wine Week offers the public an accessible way to experience wine in its purest form, without additives, chemicals or over-processing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about the winemaking process itself and to engage in the topical discussion around the low-intervention wine movement.

JP McMahon said, “We are delighted to host Ireland’s first Natural Wine Week in Galway this month. In recent years there has been a growing appreciation of natural, organic and biodynamic wines, and Natural Wine Week will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about this important movement. Wine lovers, as well as people with an interest in sustainability and organic farming, should come along to try a selection of organic and biodynamic wines and discover the fantastic environmental and health benefits associated with them.”

A series of free talks by wine experts and aficionados will take place throughout the week in Tartare Café + Wine Bar, including a talk by Pascal Rossignol from Le Caveau, Kilkenny on Monday 19th at 7:00pm, a talk by Colm Carter from Honest2Goodness, Dublin on Tuesday 20th at 7:00pm, a talk by Enrico Fantasia from Grape Circus, Dublin on Wednesday 21st at 7:00pm, and a panel discussion with Mick O'Connell MW taking place on Sunday 25th at 7:00pm. Admission to talks is free, however they must be booked in advance.

For those looking to indulge in the absolute natural wine experience carefully paired with JP McMahon’s signature style of contemporary West of Ireland food, they can Book Natural Wine Dinner in newly crowned Bib Gourmand Tartare Café + Wine Bar in collaboration with La Rousse Wines, Dublin on Thursday 22nd between 6:00pm and 10:00pm or a Natural Wine Dinner (6 Courses) in Michelin star Aniar Restaurant in collaboration with Le Caveau, Kilkenny on Friday 23rd between 6:00pm at 9:00pm.

There will also be a Natural Wine Lunch in collaboration with Vinostito, Dublin in the multi-award-winning Spanish restaurant Cava Bodega on Saturday 24th between 12:00pm and 5:00pm.

Due to limited spaces, booking is required for all Natural Wine Week events. For full details on the events and to book visit www.eatgalway.ie.

Hear what we have say about JP McMahon's Eat Galway Restaurants here: Aniar Restaurant, Tartare Café + Wine Bar, Cava Bodega

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used Aniar Restaurant, Tartare Café and Cava Bodega along with any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.