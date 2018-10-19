Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Awarded to the Good Food Ireland Collection

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, located in Killarney Park, Co. Kerry has recently been awarded into the Good Food Ireland Collection. Muckross Park joins a collection of fellow hotels, restaurants, cafes, cookery schools and food and drink producers who prioritise the use of Irish ingredients in their establishments.

Set amongst the wondrous natural beauty of Killarney National Park, is the five star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa. Located just 4 kilometres from the bustling town of Killarney, Muckross Park is popular with visitors discovering the beauty of one of Ireland’s most scenic areas. With a history dating back to 1795, Muckross Park Hotel & Spa is a charming mix of both old and new in its design, affording guests all the comforts of modernity while paying homage to its historical past.

Warm Irish hospitality comes to the fore when you visit Muckross Park Hotel & Spa. Upon entering you will be welcomed with a comforting open fire. Porters will greet you and assist with your luggage, while receptionists are only too happy to chat about the local area and interesting excursions to do. This simple yet effective approach is much appreciated in the modern hospitality world.

Discover more about Muckross Park Hotel & Spa on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.