Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants Launch New Ready to Drink Sparkling Blackcurrant Juice

Des Jeffares of Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants is delighted to introduce his New Lightly Sparkling Ready to Drink Blackcurrant Juice with No Added Sugar. Made from Blackcurrants grown on his own farm in County Wexford this is the first of his new “Ready to Drink” range.

The new non-alcoholic juice can be enjoyed at lunch or as a refreshing drink throughout the day. With No Added Sugar and high concentrations of natural Vitamin C, it is ideal for the health conscious, for sports people, diabetics or just those who are conscious of the negative impact of high sugar intake. Available in 250ml bottles this delicious new Ready to Drink Juice also packs a punch with endless health benefits.

Blackcurrants have been rumoured for their medicinal benefits for centuries, but it’s only in recent decades that scientists have begun to seriously investigate the healing and protective powers of this remarkable fruit. The health benefits of Blackcurrants are now being confirmed by solid scientific evidence. Blackcurrants are highly nutritious, with more anthocyanins than any other commercially grown fruit or vegetable and more antioxidants than any other berries. These antioxidants are what give blackcurrants their deep purple colour and taste. General rule being the darker the colour, the more it will be filled with good antioxidants. One of the beneficial effects of eating blackcurrants is this antioxidant activity against conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and the degenerative diseases of ageing. Blackcurrants are also very rich in vitamin C, containing more than any other natural food source as well as containing high concentrations of Potassium, Magnesium, Iron, Calcium, Vitamins A and B amongst others. They are also renowned for boosting exercise and sports performance and aiding muscle fatigue.

Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants Lightly Sparkling Blackcurrant Juice complements the Wexford brand’s Irish Blackcurrant Cordial which is the only Irish Blackcurrant Juice to receive 2 Gold Stars at the Great Taste Awards and is available in SuperValu stores and good food shops around Ireland. Also hugely popular is the year round supply of Mr Jeffares Farm Frozen Blackcurrants being used by an abundance of food and drink producers in yogurts, jams, beers and gins, but that are also available to buy online from the farm on and delivered to your home.

Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants is Bord Bia Quality Assured, a Member of Origin Green and Good Food Ireland.

Keep an eye out on Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants' Social Media for updates on new stockists of this wonderful Ready to Drink Juice!

Discover more about Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.

