Mother's Day Lunch at Gleesons Restaurant & Rooms

Just a heads up if you're not already aware, Mother's Day is just around the corner and will be taking place on Sunday March 11th. Our friends in Gleesons Restaurant & Rooms want to mark the occassion in grand style and devised a delighful menu for mums to savour on the day in question.

Run by husand and wife team, Eamonn and Mary Gleeson, this well established business has seen countless visitors enter its doors to the warmest of Irish welcomes from Eamonn, Mary and their dedicated team. The townhouse the couple have created here is as friendly and embracing as you could want it to be. It somehow feels like you are visiting the house of a friend, such is the thoughtful and helpful approach of the staff. Bedrooms are comfortable and cosy.

Mothers on March 11th will be treated to all the delights that are expertly provided with a dining experience at Gleesons Restaurant & Rooms. This Roscommon based, business prides itself on using the bountiful local produce that can be found right on their doorstep. Peruse the Mother's Day Lunch menu which features favourite dishes such as Roast Leg of Roscommon Lamb and a delectable Steamed Salmon accompanied by Spinach & Prawn Sauce. This just a quick snapshot of the food offering at Gleesons Restaurant & Rooms, view the full menu here.

As an extra special thanks to those hard working mums, they will receive a homemade Chocolate Box.

Advanced booking is advised and can be made by contacting Gleesons Restaurant & Rooms directly. Discover more about them on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.