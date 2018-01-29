Mid Week Valentine's Romance at Ballymaloe House

Steal away for a romantic mid-week escape to Ballymaloe House, Co. Cork this Valentine's Day / Night.

Ballymaloe Country House is a mecca of wholesome cooking and home to the dynasty of Allen cooking, set in the Cork countryside. You'd be hard pressed to come across a person in Ireland that hasn't heard about this renowned country house. At Ballymaloe Country House, a warm Irish welcome combines with the simple yet elegant accomodation and the great food, much of which comes from the family farm or from local suppliers. A splendid place to visit if you're looking for some peace and quiet this Valentine's Day. Ballymaloe's fabulous Valentine's Day offering includes

Enjoy a cosy mid-week one night stay and be welcomed with a complimentary half bottle of pink champagne in your room.

Take a romantic stroll through our extensive 300 acre farm and gardens or relax by the fire in the Drawing room and enjoy an intimate dinner for two in the Ballymaloe restaurant.

One night B&B, dinner and half bottle of pink champagne for €180 pp.

Discover more about Ballymaloe Country House on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>