Meet Participating Chefs, Farmers, Fishermen and Food & Drink Producers at touRRoir18

On Monday April 23rd and Tuesday April 24th, Food, Tourism and Culture collide at touRRoir18, a cross sectorial global forum on the interconnection of these three major sectors. Brought to you by Good Food Ireland in partnership with The Irish Times, touRRoir will be hosted in the National University of Ireland Galway to coincide with Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy.

Closing the touRRoir18 forum, the Networking Showcase Dinner: Food, Tourism & Culture IRELAND in Action event will immerse you in Ireland's longstanding food culture. Chefs will cook right in front of you, while you will also get the opportunity to chat with food producers, farmers and fishermen who will tell you their stories while you sample their food produce created wholly by themselves or with ingredients conscientiously and ethically sourced from local suppliers.

You will be invited to graze about this informal buffet style dining space mingling with other delegates as you sample on choice selections of Irish produce from all over the island of Ireland.

We like to think that there is something to suit all tastes, from award winning craft distillers who will happily serve up their tempting concoctions to a mouthwatering food showcase that will feature Irish cheesemakers to chocolatiers, you will no doubt finish off the day with a greater understanding of the commitment and dedication that goes into producing top quality Irish food. Get up close and personal with these food idols at this once off Good Food Ireland culinary celebration.

The cultural extravaganza will also include a fantastic Fleadh or Traditional Irish Concert featuring top class Irish Instrumentalists who will play jigs and reels well into the evening while you get your fill of the excellent offering of delectable Irish food being showcased.

Meet the ever growing list of Chefs and Food Producers featuring at the Networking Showcase Dinner:

Hugh O'Malley, Achill Oysters, Co. Clare

Aniar, Galway

Victor O'Sullivan, Bluebell Falls Goat's Cheese, Co. Cork

Michael Finegan, Boyne Valley Blue Farmhouse Cheese, Co. Meath

Seamus and Siobhan McMahon, Brehon Brewhouse, Co. Monaghan

Graham Roberts, Connemara Smokehouse, Co. Galway

Peter Ward, Country Choice, Co. Tipperary

Veronica and Tony Molloy, Crossogue Preserves, Co. Tipperary

Breda Butler Carney, Cuinneog, Co. Mayo

Head Chef, Pascal Marinot, Delphi Lodge, Co. Galway

Eamonn and Mary Gleeson, Gleeson's Restaurant & Rooms, Co. Roscommon

Richard Hurley, General Manager, The Granville Hotel, Waterford

Jane Harnett, Harnett's Oils, Co. Down

Alex and Gerry McMahon, Il Vicolo, Galway

Seán Kelly, Kelly's of Newport Artisan Butchers, Co. Mayo

Pauline Dunne, Killowen Farm, Co. Wexford

Christopher Molloy, Lemon Tree Restaurant, Co. Donegal

Paul O'Meara, Maxwells Bistro, Galway

Des Jeffares, Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants, Co. Wexford

Isabelle Sheridan, On the Pig's Back, Co. Cork

Executive Chef, Tim O'Sullivan, Renvyle House Hotel, Co. Galway

Greg Murphy, The Brook Inn Restaurant & Bar, Co. Cork

Siobhan and Paul Lawless, The Foods of Athenry, Co. Galway

Paul Grealish, The Kings Head Pub & Bistro, Galway

Jenny-Rose Clarke and Toby Simmonds, Toons Bridge Dairy, Co. Cork

Patricia Farrell, Wilde Irish Chocolates, Co. Clare

Kevin and Ann Dunne, White Gables Restaurant, Co. Galway

Register to Attend

Irish Food, Tourism and Culture are coming together for a unique unforgettable experience and we want you to join us!

To book your place at touRRoir18 visit the touRRoir website here.

Calling All Food Producers to Take Part

Are you a food producer that would love to showcase your food offering to an audience of key industry leaders and influencers? You can register your interest to take part in the Networking, Food, Tourism & Culture in Action event here.

touRRoir18 is supported by Galway, West of Ireland 2018 European Region of Gastronomy, Bord Bia, Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Údarás na Gaeltachta, NUI Galway, Masterchefs Hospitality, Clayton Hotel Galway, Galway Tour Company and others.