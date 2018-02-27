Make Mother's Day a Marvelous Experience at Hayfield Manor Cork

The five star Hayfield Manor in Cork City want to make Mother's Day marvelous with their exciting offering that will have mums feeling pampered and loved on March 11th!

What better way to show your appreciation than treating your mother to a wonderful weekend at Hayfield Manor. They will ensure that she is utterly pampered with 2 nights of luxury accommodation including Full Irish Breakfast each morning and a 4 course dinner on one evening in either Orchids, Hayfield Manor's Signature Restaurant, or in Perrotts Garden Bistro.

This memory making experience is further complemented by their Award winning Afternoon Tea for Two in the beautiful surrounds of Orchids Restaurant. As a resident, she and her chosen guest will also enjoy complimentary access to the facilities at The Beautique Spa.

To book, please contact Hayfield Manor directly.

From €293.00 per person sharing.

Discover more about Hayfield Manor Hotel on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.