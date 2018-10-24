Magical Christmas Moments at Clontarf Castle Hotel

Clontarf Castle Hotel brings the magic of Christmas alive in its unique romantic castle setting. This hotel provides guests and visitors alike with all the exciting trimmings of Christmas including dazzling fairy lights, stunning Christmas trees and the delicious combination of festive food and drink. There's a number of fantastic events taking place throughout the coming weeks that will have you swept up in that all important festive cheer. Highlights include:

Christmas Party Nights - Enjoy a meal with colleagues and friends as you delve into a fabulous five course menu created by the Clontarf Castle culinary team. Be welcomed with a glass of mulled wine and listen to a live band before the DJ kicks off late into the night. Party Night packages are hosted in the Great Hall and Indigo Lounge and can also include accomodation.

Experience a traditional Christmas Lunch in the Fahrenheit Restaurant. The menu features a collection of delicious Irish ingredients including the traditional turkey dinner, along with vegetarian options. Dessert is a mix of festive tastes with Christmas Pudding and a Spiced Ginger Pudding.

On December 18th renowned singer Phil Coulter comes to Clontarf Castle for a special Christmas Concert. Tickets include a gala dinner in the Great Hall followed by Phil Coulter's intimate performance. Why not add to the experience by staying the night in Clontarf Castle's luxurious accomodation?

Take the stress and hassle out of Christmas preparation with Clontarf Castle's Christmas stay packages. All the favourite Christmas traditions are upheld with this stay including mulled wine on arrival on Christmas Eve, followed by a four course dinner in the Great Hall. A delicious Christmas breakfast is served with champagne followed by Christmas Mass in the Viking Suite. Christmas Lunch follows before you relax into the evening which features a three course buffet dinner. Wake up on Stephen's Day morning to a traditional Irish Breakfast before heading on your way.

For pricing and all inclusions view the full Clontarf Castle Hotel Christams brochure here.

Discover more about the magic of Clontarf Castle Hotel on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.